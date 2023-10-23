Top five practical and affordable motorcycles for regular city commuting

In a highly cost-sensitive market like India, which is considered the largest two-wheeler market in the world in terms of size and sales volume, whenever a consumer buys a motorcycle or a scooter, which are still large ticket products for many buyers, several factors play their respective roles in the decision-making process. One of the key factors is the fuel efficiency of the two-wheeler, which is directly connected with the overall cost of ownership for the product. Other factors at play include practicality, overall affordability etc.

The Indian market has usually been known for being dominated by commuter motorcycles with engine displacements between 100-110 cc segment. However, over the last few years, with consumer preferences changing rapidly, demands for premium motorcycles have been rising, especially fuelled by the aspirational young buyers who seek more performance, more premium quotient, and more technology-aided features. However, a large chunk of Indian two-wheeler buyers still prefer to take the old-fashioned way when it comes to buying a motorcycle. They seek a machine on two-wheelers that is practical, affordable and offers good value for money.

Also Read : Hero Splendor Plus to Bajaj Platina 100: Top four most fuel-efficient bikes in India under ₹1 lakh

Here is a list of the top four practical and affordable motorcycles under ₹1 lakh in India.