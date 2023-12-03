This might be just the right time to buy the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Here’s why

Published Dec 03, 2023

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny was launched earlier this year but the cute little off-roader arrived with rather premium prices 

The Jimny 5-door is priced between 12.74 lakh and 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is quite steep for a sub-4-metre offering

Nevertheless, Maruti Suzuki has brought the Jimny special edition in December and this might just be the right time to bring one home

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Jimny Thunder Edition gets a price drop of up to 2 lakh with the range now starting at 10.74 lakh

Maruti is also offering accessories worth 25,000 with the Jimny Thunder Edition, which is inclusive of the ex-showroom price

The Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition gets accessories including a front skid plate, door visor, door cladding, door sill guards, steering wheel grip cover and floor mats

The Jimny Thunder Edition differentiates itself with exterior graphics and silver inserts on the bumper, fenders and bonnet

The other features have been carried over on the Jimny. The Thunder Edition is available across all variants

The new price cut makes the Jimny 5-door more enticing than the Mahindra Thar 

