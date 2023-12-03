This might be just the right time to buy the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Here’s why

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny was launched earlier this year but the cute little off-roader arrived with rather premium prices
The Jimny 5-door is priced between ₹12.74 lakh and ₹15.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is quite steep for a sub-4-metre offering
Nevertheless, Maruti Suzuki has brought the Jimny special edition in December and this might just be the right time to bring one home
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Jimny Thunder Edition gets a price drop of up to ₹2 lakh with the range now starting at ₹10.74 lakh
Maruti is also offering accessories worth ₹25,000 with the Jimny Thunder Edition, which is inclusive of the ex-showroom price
The Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition gets accessories including a front skid plate, door visor, door cladding, door sill guards, steering wheel grip cover and floor mats
The Jimny Thunder Edition differentiates itself with exterior graphics and silver inserts on the bumper, fenders and bonnet
The other features have been carried over on the Jimny. The Thunder Edition is available across all variants
The new price cut makes the Jimny 5-door more enticing than the Mahindra Thar