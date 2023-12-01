HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition Launched At 10.74 Lakh. Check What's New

Maruti Suzuki Jimny becomes more affordable with new Thunder Edition

Maruti Suzuki has silently launched a new special edition of the Jimny in the Indian market. It is called Thunder Edition and is available with both Zeta and Alpha variants. The price of the Jimny Thunder Edition starts at 10.74 lakh and goes up to 14.05 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2023, 15:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition
Jimny Thunder Edition comes with bunch of accessories from the factory.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition
Jimny Thunder Edition comes with bunch of accessories from the factory.

The Thunder Edition comes with several accessories as standard. It gets a front skid plate, side door cladding, door visor, door sill guard, grip cover in rustic tan, floor mat and graphics on the exterior. There is also a garnish on the front bumper, ORVM, side fender and hood.

Maruti Suzuki has not made any other changes to the Jimny. It continues to come with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K-series naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 134 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The manual gearbox delivers a claimed fuel economy of 16.94 kmpl whereas the automatic transmission delivers 16.39 kmpl. The SUV comes with four-wheel drive as standard and the automatic transmission is available on both variants.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki YTB
₹ 7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.35 - 9.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.80 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Evx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki eVX
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Mahindra Thar five-door to break cover soon: Key expectations

In terms of safety equipment, the Jimny is equipped with 6 airbags, brake limited slip differential, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Rear View Camera, Brake Assist Function and Engine Immobilizer.

The top-end Alpha variant is equipped with a push start/stop button, cruise control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. Apart from this, it also comes with automatic LED headlamps, headlamp washers, fog lamps, dark green glass window, body-coloured door handles, alloy wheels and electrically foldable ORVMs.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: First Drive Review

In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, is 1,645 mm wide and stands 1,720 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm. The main highlight of this version of the vehicle is that it offers more cabin space than its three-door twin because of the longer wheelbase.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2023, 15:44 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 238 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.