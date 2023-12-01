Maruti Suzuki Jimny becomes more affordable with new Thunder Edition

Maruti Suzuki has silently launched a new special edition of the Jimny in the Indian market. It is called Thunder Edition and is available with both Zeta and Alpha variants. The price of the Jimny Thunder Edition starts at ₹10.74 lakh and goes up to ₹14.05 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The Thunder Edition comes with several accessories as standard. It gets a front skid plate, side door cladding, door visor, door sill guard, grip cover in rustic tan, floor mat and graphics on the exterior. There is also a garnish on the front bumper, ORVM, side fender and hood.

Maruti Suzuki has not made any other changes to the Jimny. It continues to come with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K-series naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 134 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The manual gearbox delivers a claimed fuel economy of 16.94 kmpl whereas the automatic transmission delivers 16.39 kmpl. The SUV comes with four-wheel drive as standard and the automatic transmission is available on both variants.

In terms of safety equipment, the Jimny is equipped with 6 airbags, brake limited slip differential, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Rear View Camera, Brake Assist Function and Engine Immobilizer.

The top-end Alpha variant is equipped with a push start/stop button, cruise control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. Apart from this, it also comes with automatic LED headlamps, headlamp washers, fog lamps, dark green glass window, body-coloured door handles, alloy wheels and electrically foldable ORVMs.

In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, is 1,645 mm wide and stands 1,720 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm. The main highlight of this version of the vehicle is that it offers more cabin space than its three-door twin because of the longer wheelbase.

