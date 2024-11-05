HT Auto
HT Auto
Hero Motocorp Clocks Highest Ever Festive Sales, Retails Nearly 16 Lakh Motorcycles And Scooters

Hero MotoCorp sells nearly 16 lakh motorcycles & scooters this festive season

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Nov 2024, 08:25 AM
2024 Hero Xtreme 125R Review
Hero MotoCorp claims to have achieved its highest-ever sales during this year's festive period, starting from Navratri, with over 15.98 lakh two-wheelers retailed.

Hero MotoCorp registered its highest-ever two-wheeler retail sales during the recent festive period, starting from Navratri. The company also stated that this was the brand's highest-ever festive retail sales for the second consecutive year. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer that has the strongest grip in India's commuter motorcycle segment claims to have sold more than 15.98 lakh units of two-wheelers, comprising both motorcycles and scooters in this festive season, which started from Navratri. This marked a 13 per cent growth for the brand, compared to what it registered during the festive season of 2023.

Hero MotoCorp has attributed this robust sales performance to significantly high demand across both urban and rural markets. The festive season is usually considered one of the best times for any automaker in India due to the general high demand for cars and two-wheelers. Positive consumer sentiment plays a crucial role for automakers to post a high sales number.

Upcoming bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp has revealed that in the 125 cc motorcycle segment, the Xtreme 125R, emerged as a key growth driver, while the 100 cc segment also contributed positively to the company's strong sales performance. The auto company further claimed that its electric vehicle brand VIDA crossed a significant milestone by retailing 11,600 units of electric scooters during this festive period. In the premium segment, where Hero MotoCorp has joined hands with iconic American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson, the X440 achieved a handsome sales number of more than 2,800 units.

Suggested watch: Hero Mavrick 440 review

Hero MotoCorp hopes this momentum to continue

After clocking its best-ever festive retail sales, Hero MotoCorp now hopes this momentum will continue in the coming months as well. Speaking on the company's sales performance, Hero MotoCorp's Chief Executive Officer Niranjan Gupta said that the rural sales caught up with the urban segment in the latter half of the festive season, which propelled the company to post such a robust retail sales growth. "We expect the momentum to continue and are optimistic about the remainder of the year," he added.

Upcoming Bikes In India

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2024, 08:25 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Vida V1 Vida V1 electric scooter electric vehicle electric mobility EV Harley Davidson X440 Harley Davidson X440 Hero Xtreme 125R Xtreme 125R Hero Mavrick 440 Mavrick 440

