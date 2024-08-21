Harley-Davidson X440 get 3 new colour schemes. Check them out

HT Auto
  • Harley-Davidson gets three new colour schemes but there are no mechanical changes.
Harley-Davidson X440
The new colour schemes do add a fun factor to the Harley-Davidson X440.
Harley-Davidson X440 will now be offered in three new colour schemes. The Vivid variant gets Mustard which was earlier offered only the base Denim variant. There is also a new Goldfish Silver colour scheme for the Vivid variant. Harley-Davidson is also now offering a 3D tank medallion with this variant. The top-end S variant also gets a new Bajaj Orange colour scheme. Apart from this, there are no changes to the Harley-Davidson X440.

Harley-Davidson X440: Prices

The X440 is offered in three variants - Denim, Vivid and S. The Denim variant is priced at 2.39 lakh, the Vivid costs 2.59 lakh whereas the top-end S trim is priced at 2.79 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. This makes the X440, the most affordable motorcycle in Harley's lineup.

Watch: Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?

Harley-Davidson X440: Specs

The Harley-Davidson X440 is propelled by a 440cc, air-oil cooled, single-cylinder engine featuring a 2-valve configuration. This powerplant generates a maximum output of 27.6 horsepower and a peak torque of 38 Nm. A 6-speed transmission handles gear shifts, accompanied by a slip and assist clutch.

Harley-Davidson X440: Features

The X440 is packed with features, including traction control, a vibrant TFT screen on the flagship variant, Bluetooth connectivity, and dual-channel ABS. LED lighting illuminates the path, while the instrument cluster displays vital data, such as tachometer, trip meters, odometer, service reminders, and side-stand alerts.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Harley-Davidson X440: Which one's for you?

Harley-Davidson X440: Hardware

The X440's suspension consists of 43mm dual cartridge upside-down forks at the front, supplied by KYB, and gas-filled twin shock absorbers with 7-step pre-load adjustment at the rear. The braking system features a 320mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS as standard. The motorcycle is available with either alloy or spoked wheels, with an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. The tire sizes are 100/90 at the front and 140/70 at the rear

