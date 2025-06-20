Government mandates ABS on all new two-wheelers from April 1, 2026

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has announced that anti-lock brakes (ABS) will be mandatory on all two-wheelers from April 1, 2026. The move aims to make two-wheelers, comprising motorcycles and scooters, safer, irrespective of the displacement. At present, two-wheelers with an engine bigger than 125 cc are required to have ABS as a mandatory safety feature. The new regulations mandate the same for all two-wheelers starting next year.

MoRTH has announced that all new two-wheelers will need to have ABS as standard from April 1, 2026, while existing two-wheelers will need to be upgraded with the safety feature by October 1 next year.

MoRTH has announced that all new two-wheelers will need to have ABS as standard from April 1, 2026. Meanwhile, the government is providing manufacturers until October 1, 2026, to upgrade existing two-wheelers with the feature. At present, two-wheelers under 125 cc get the Combi-Braking System (CBS) as standard, which applies both the front and rear brakes to ensure better balance. Most two-wheelers above 125 cc come with single-channel ABS as standard, while several manufacturers have begun to roll out dual-channel ABS on select motorcycles in the 150-160 cc segment and above.

Only a handful of manufacturers provide ABS on 125 cc or lower two-wheelers, which will now be mandatory

The move will certainly make the entry-level two-wheeler lineup safer for customers, but also lead to an increase in prices overall. Expect prices to go up to ₹5,000-7,000 on the entry-level models with single-channel ABS. The safety features - ABS (125 cc and above) and CBS (under 125 cc) - were first made mandatory on two-wheelers in India with effect from April 1, 2018. The updated regulation arrives eight years since, and is a step in the right direction.

ABS: How does it work?

An Anti-lock braking system on a two-wheeler helps prevent wheel lock-up in case of emergency braking. The safety system is designed to apply brakes in spurts to ensure more controlled braking, especially on wet surfaces. Most two-wheelers in India come with single-channel ABS, which brings the technology to the front wheel. Meanwhile, higher capacity motorcycles are equipped with dual-channel ABS that offers more effective braking on both wheels.

Anti-lock brakes help two-wheelers with more controlled stopping power, preventing the brakes from locking up under hard braking. (HT Auto/ Paarth Khatri)

Two-wheeler accidents account for about 44 per cent of all road accidents in India. Notably, about 45 per cent of the bikes sold in India are under 125 cc. Data suggests that the inclusion of ABS on a two-wheeler can help reduce crashes by 35-40 per cent. The government is also mulling providing two helmets as mandatory with the purchase of a new two-wheeler.

MoRTH says the new regulation is part of a broader strategy to reduce road injuries and fatalities. The ministry previously announced making ADAS safety features mandatory on new passenger vehicles from April 1, 2026. This includes Advanced Emergency Braking (AEB), Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and more.

