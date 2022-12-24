Goodbye 2022: Top two-wheelers launched in 2022 that impressed us most

As 2022 ends, it is time to take a look at the two-wheeler launches that happened in India. From super sportbikes to relatively affordable commuters, motorcycles were launched in each and every segment. Some manufacturers even provided small updates to their motorcycles so that they do stay competitive in the market considering more and more companies have started adding more features to their motorcycles.

While most of the motorcycles were able to take our attention, there are some two-wheelers that we also got to ride. Here, are three two-wheelers that were launched in India and they were able to impress us the most.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 uses the same engine as the Classic Reborn and Meteor 350.

People were waiting eagerly when the spy shots of a small motorcycle from Royal Enfield started leaking online. Finally, when the Hunter 350 was launched in India, the first thing that attracted everyone was its pricing. The Hunter 350 is currently the most affordable motorcycle that Royal Enfield is selling. It is also the most inviting and easy-to-handle motorcycle from Royal Enfield. This is because the Hunter is the first Royal Enfield to use 17-inch wheels which has made the motorcycle feel light and agile while riding or manoeuvring through city traffic. The engine on the motorcycle might be the same as the Classic 350 and Meteor 350 but it is running a new map that makes the motorcycle feel peppy and eager.

Pulsar P150

Bajaj Pulsar P150 take design inspirations from its elder siblings.

Last year, Bajaj started launching the new-gen Pulsars in the Indian market. It started with the N250 and the F250, then they launched the N160 and now the brand has finally launched the Pulsar P150 which might be the most important product for the manufacturer. Bajaj managed to keep the characteristics of the original Pulsar 150 but still improved a lot of things on the motorcycle. For instance, the torque is now better spread across the rev range, weight has gone down by 10 kg and the engine has become a lot smoother.

TVS Ronin 225

TVS Ronin 225 takes some inspiration from the Zeppelin R concept.

TVS showcased the Zeppelin R concept at 2018 Auto Expo and it generated a lot of hype and people started expecting that TVS would finally launch a new cruiser in the Indian market. However, it took them four years to do so but till then, the motorcycle has come a long way from just being Zeppelin R. In fact, the name was changed to Ronin 225 and it is now a mixture of different motorcycle styles. Being a TVS, the Ronin 225 is equipped with a decent feature list, the engine feels peppy and the suspension is nicely tuned. The Ronin 225 makes for a very good city motorcycle.

