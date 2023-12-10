2024 Triumph Tiger Rally Pro showcased at IBW 2023

Triumph India has showcased the 2024 Tiger Rally Pro at the India Bike Week 2023
The deliveries of the motorcycle will begin in March 2024 while test rides will start from January 2024.
Triumph India will also launch the Tiger 900 GT in the Indian market.
The new Tiger 900 range delivers 13% more power, higher peak torque of 90Nm and 9% better fuel economy
There are new safety features on offer such as emergency brake warning and the brakes have been enhanced as well.
There are new LED DaytimeRunning Lamps in the front and a USB C-Type charger
The new instrument cluster measures 7-inch in size and it comes with new user interface and Bluetooth connectivity.
Depending on the version, there is a difference between the wheel sizes and suspension components.