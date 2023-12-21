Get one month of free fuel with Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster but before this date

Jawa-Yezdi, the motorcycle brands under Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd., is promoting riding in the winter under the ‘Keep Riding’ initiative and to support new buyers in exploring the country more, the manufacturer will be offering the first month of fuel for free. The offer is available only on the purchase of a new Jawa 42 or Yezdi Roadster and can only be availed before December 31, 2023.

Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month. Moreover, the company is offering additional benefits of up to ₹30,000 under the Keep Riding initiative. This includes a flat 50 per cent off on select riding gear and touring accessories, a free extended warranty of four years or 50,000 km and an exchange bonus of ₹10,000.

Jawa-Yezdi has also partnered with the IDFC bank to offer special low EMI schemes starting from ₹1,888. The offers and benefits can only be availed at the Jawa-Yezdi motorcycle dealerships across the country. The new initiative is a great opportunity to clear year-end stocks as we enter a new calendar year. The offers should certainly entice buyers who are looking to bring a Jawa or Yezdi motorcycle home and may want to fast-track their purchases to avail of maximum benefits.

Make sure to check out offers on the brand’s other motorcycles at your nearest or preferred dealerships. Jawa retails the Jawa, 42, 42 Bobber and Perak, while the Yezdi lineup comprises the Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure. The Jawa 42 is priced from ₹1.98 lakh, while the Yezdi Roadster is priced from ₹2.09 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

