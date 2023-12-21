Want free fuel for one month? Get the Jawa 42 or Yezdi Roadster before December 31

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles is promoting riding in the winter under the ‘Keep Riding’ initiative
To support new riders and their travels, the manufacturer is offering the first month of fuel for free if you buy a new Jawa 42 or Yezdi Roadster
The offer is available on select variants and you need to take delivery before December 31, 2023
The Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster also get more offers for December to further entice buyers
The company is offering benefits of up to ₹30,000 including a flat 50% discount on select riding gear and accessories
Buyers can avail of 4 years/50,000 km free extended warranty and an exchange bonus of ₹10,000
Jawa-Yezdi has partnered with the IDFC bank to offer special low EMI schemes starting from ₹1,888
The offers and benefits can only be availed at the Jawa-Yezdi motorcycle dealerships across the country
The Jawa 42 is priced from ₹1.98 lakh, while the Yezdi Roadster is priced from ₹2.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi)