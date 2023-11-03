Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono unveiled, uses most powerful single-cylinder engine

Ducati has unveiled the new Hypermotard 698 Mono in the global market. The manufacturer says that the Hypermotard 698 Mono is an all-in-one motorcycle that can be used in the city and on the track as well. As of now, Ducati has not confirmed whether the Hypermotard 698 Mono will be making its way to the Indian market or not.

Updated on: 03 Nov 2023, 12:06 PM
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.

The highlight of the Hypermotard 698 Mono is undoubtedly its engine. It is called Superquadro Mono and it is the most powerful single-cylinder engine. The 659 cc, liquid-cooled unit produces 76.43 bhp of max power at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 62.76 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The manufacturer will also offer an A2 version which will have lower power and torque output.

