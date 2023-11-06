Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono unveiled with world's most powerful single-cylinder engine

Ducati has unveiled the new Hypermotard 698 Mono in the global market
It is not yet confirmed whether the motorbike will be making its way to the Indian market
Its The 659 cc, liquid-cooled unit produces 76.43 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 62.76 Nm
The manufacturer will also offer an A2 version with lower power and torque output
The transmission on duty is a 6-speed unit
Suspension duties are performed by 5 mm Marzocchi upside-down forks that are fully adjustable
Ducati is also offering several electronic aids with the Hypermotard 698 Mono
There are Wheelie Control, Traction Control, Engine Brake Control, etc
There are three riding modes - Sport, Road, Urban and Wet