Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono unveiled with world's most powerful single-cylinder engine

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 06, 2023

Ducati has unveiled the new Hypermotard 698 Mono in the global market

 It is not yet confirmed whether the motorbike will be making its way to the Indian market

Its The 659 cc, liquid-cooled unit  produces 76.43 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 62.76 Nm

The manufacturer will also offer an A2 version with lower power and torque output

 Check product page

The transmission on duty is a 6-speed unit

Suspension duties are performed by 5 mm Marzocchi upside-down forks that are fully adjustable

Ducati is also offering several electronic aids with the Hypermotard 698 Mono

There are Wheelie Control, Traction Control, Engine Brake Control, etc

 There are three riding modes - Sport, Road, Urban and Wet 
There are three power modes - Low, Mid and High. For details...
Click Here