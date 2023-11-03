HT Auto
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono unveiled, uses most powerful single-cylinder engine

Ducati has unveiled the new Hypermotard 698 Mono in the global market. The manufacturer says that the Hypermotard 698 Mono is an all-in-one motorcycle that can be used in the city and on the track as well. As of now, Ducati has not confirmed whether the Hypermotard 698 Mono will be making its way to the Indian market or not.

| Updated on: 03 Nov 2023, 12:06 PM
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.

The highlight of the Hypermotard 698 Mono is undoubtedly its engine. It is called Superquadro Mono and it is the most powerful single-cylinder engine. The 659 cc, liquid-cooled unit produces 76.43 bhp of max power at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 62.76 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The manufacturer will also offer an A2 version which will have lower power and torque output.

The transmission on duty is a 6-speed unit and Ducati says that the gear ratios are derived from the experience gained with the Panigale V4. The first gear is now long to allow its use in slow corners, exploiting the maximum thrust available. The gearbox can be equipped with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up & Down.

Also Read : Ducati DesertX Rally revealed as a more hardcore version of the motorcycle

Suspension duties on the Hypermotard 698 Mono are performed by 5 mm Marzocchi upside-down forks that are fully adjustable. At the rear, there is a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock. The motorcycle comes to a halt by using a 330 mm diameter disc with a Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial caliper and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer.

The new motorcycle takes few design inspirations from the larger Hypermotard.
The new motorcycle takes few design inspirations from the larger Hypermotard.

Ducati is also offering several electronic aids with the Hypermotard 698 Mono. There is Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Traction Control, Engine Brake Control and Ducati Power Launch. Apart from this, there are three riding modes - Sport, Road, Urban and Wet and three power modes - Low, Mid and High.

