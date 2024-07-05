Ducati DesertX Discovery to launch in India soon, will cost more than many SUVs

Ducati DesertX Discovery has landed on our Indian shores. The manufacturer has listed the motorcycle on the India website along with its price. The DesertX Discovery is priced at ₹21.75 lakh ex-showroom whereas the standard version costs ₹18.33 lakh ex-showroom. There is also the Rally version of the DesertX that retails for ₹23.70 lakh ex-showroom.

In terms of cosmetic changes, the DesertX Discovery gets a new unique colour scheme of black and Ducati Red with new decals. There are decals because they are easy to replace in case the motorcycle takes a fall. Ducati says that the DesertX Discovery is designed to be more versatile and accessorized. This means that the motorcycle comes with several options from the factory itself.

Ducati DesertX Discovery: What's different

There is a touring windscreen that reduces wind blast while touring which helps in reducing the fatigue of the rider. The Discovery variant also comes with turn-by-turn navigation that is valid for five years. After that, the customer would need to renew it through Ducati.

The Discovery variant of the DesertX uses the same engine as the standard DesertX

The water pump and fuel tank is surrounded by a bull bar to protect them in case there is a motorcycle fall. Additionally, the Discovery variant of the Ducati is equipped with a bash plate to safeguard the engine from damage. Furthermore, a radiator guard is also included to protect it from debris while off-roading. Lastly, the centre stand serves as a convenient tool for parking the motorcycle securely and for fixing a puncture if needed.

The motorcycle is designed for touring, so it is equipped with aluminium cases and a subframe. Additionally, it features heated grips, which are useful for riding in the winter.

Ducati DesertX Discovery: Specs

The DesertX Discovery is equipped with the identical 937 cc Testastretta engine, producing 108 bhp of maximum power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift, which enables quick up and downshifts, along with a slipper clutch. The service intervals are scheduled at 15,000 km or 24 months, whichever comes first.

