The DesertX is the ultimate ADV from Ducati

The design of the Ducati DesertX is based on the concept that was showcased at EICMA 2019
Ducati is using its 937 cc, liquid-cooled L-twin engine which the manufacturer calls “Testastretta”
The engine puts out 110 bhp of max power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm.
The engine comes mated to a 6-speed unit and it has different gear ratios when compared to the Multistrada V2.
The DesertX comes wtih 21-inch front and an 18-inch wheel at the rear. There are tubeless spoked wheels on offer as well.
The suspension duties are done by 46 mm up-side down forks in the front with 230 mm of travel and a mono-shock at the rear with 220 mm of travel. The suspension units are sourced from KYB.
The tyres are sourced from Pirelli, they are Scorpion Rally STR
Braking duties are performed by twin 320 discs in the front with M50 monobloc radial callipers and a 265 mm disc at the rear with a Brembo double-piston floating calliper.
There are six riding modes - Enduro, Rally, Sport, Wet, Touring and Urban. Ducati also offers four power modes - Full, High, Medium and Low.