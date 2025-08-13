Classic Legends to rev up exports, accelerate domestic network expansion

Premium motorcycle manufacturer Classic Legends, the owner of iconic brands like Yezdi , Jawa and BSA , is aiming for growth in India as well as in the international market. Owned by the Mahindra Group, Classic Legends is adopting a two-pronged growth strategy for this. The company is planning to expand its domestic sales network to reach more customers across India. On the other hand, it is aiming to rev up exports to a wide range of international markets.

Classic Legends aims to increase its dealership network in India to around 500 soon, while it also targets to ramp up export efforts to some key markets around the world.

Classic Legends has just launched the 2025 Yezdi Roadster in India, which is priced between ₹2.09 lakh and ₹2.26 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has revealed its plans regarding its growth strategy during the launch. Classic Legends is slated to rev up its international business with exports scheduled to commence this year to markets like the UK, Europe, Australia, Japan and Latin America.

In an interaction with PTI, Classic Legends' Chief Business Officer, Shard Agarwal, said that the company aims to double its overall sales this year to around 80,000 units from about 40,000 units clocked last year. This will include both domestic and international sales. Speaking on the international business plan, Classic Legends' MD and Co-Founder Anupam Thareja said, “We are building a global distribution (network). We have launched BSA Bantam in the UK. We are sold out there now for the season." Elaborating, he also said, "We signed up Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Austria. We are signing up for Australia. We have already signed up New Zealand." He noted that the BSA brand will target the developed markets such as Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the whole of Europe, the UK and the US.

Classic Legends targets more Indian buyers

In the domestic market, Classic Legends is selling both Yezdi and Jawa motorcycles, along with a small quantity of the BSA models. The company aims to ramp up the sales numbers in the domestic market, and a key part of that growth strategy is the expansion of its dealership network. Currently, it has more than 350 dealers across India, and the number will be up by around 100 more around the festive season. "We aim to close this year with over 500 dealers, and that will technically cover 80 per cent of the volumes in the sector," said Agarwal.

He also added that the company will have sales and service network in the top 40 markets, the next 150 cities and key tier-III cities. He further elaborated that this year, the company has launched four models, including the Yezdi Roadster, and another one will be introduced.

Trump tariff derailed Classic Legends' US plan

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods being imported to the country. This includes a 25 per cent tariff and an additional 25 per cent tax as a penalty for buying crude oil from Russia. Like many companies exporting or planning to export goods to the US market, this 50 per cent tariff has hit Classic Legends.

Speaking on this, Thareja said that the company plans to launch BSA motorcycles in the US, but the plan has been paused due to the current uncertainty after the US President decided to impose tariffs amounting to a total of 50 per cent on Indian goods. "US, I have no idea... Our bikes are on the high seas. Our bikes are at customs there. We don't know what to do," he said, when asked about the expected dates of launch in the US. He also noted that the US could have been a big market because when BSA was the largest motorcycle brand in the world, the USA was its largest market.

Sharing the company's strategy for export markets, Thareja said while BSA will be exported to the developed markets, Jawa will target markets in Eastern Europe, Latin America, including Brazil, Argentina and Chile, and part of North Africa, where Jawa was very popular. "This will be the year where you will see our exports start," he asserted.

