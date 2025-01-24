5 lakh SUVs in just 4 years! India's best-selling car in 2024 punches above its weight

Published Jan 24, 2025

Tata Punch SUV has clocked 5 lakh production milestone since launch

Tata Punch made its debut in October 2021 as the smallest SUV from the carmaker

The Punch is also one of the most affordable SUVs with a starting price of 6 lakh

Besides petrol version, Tata also offers Punch in EV avatar at a starting price of 9.99 lakh

The Punch also comes with CNG powertrain priced between 7.30 lakh and 10 lakh

The wide range offered by Tata in Punch SUV makes it one of the most popular cars in India

It is also one of the safest SUVs with 5-star safety ratings at Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP

The Punch clocked 1 lakh sales mark within first 10 months and hit 4-lakh mark in August 2024

The last one lakh Tata Punch SUV units were produced within six months
