Tata Punch SUV has clocked 5 lakh production milestone since launch
Tata Punch made its debut in October 2021 as the smallest SUV from the carmaker
The Punch is also one of the most affordable SUVs with a starting price of ₹6 lakh
Besides petrol version, Tata also offers Punch in EV avatar at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh
The Punch also comes with CNG powertrain priced between ₹7.30 lakh and ₹10 lakh
The wide range offered by Tata in Punch SUV makes it one of the most popular cars in India
It is also one of the safest SUVs with 5-star safety ratings at Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP
The Punch clocked 1 lakh sales mark within first 10 months and hit 4-lakh mark in August 2024
The last one lakh Tata Punch SUV units were produced within six months