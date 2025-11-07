CF Moto V4 SR-RR breaks cover as 210hp superbike prototype with MotoGP ambitions

Despite holding a strong portfolio of small-displacement and middleweight motorcycles, CF Moto has so far remained without a definitive flagship, that is, until its latest showcase at the EICMA 2025 trade show. Among a range of models spanning different categories, the Chinese company unveiled the V4 SR-RR as its radical superbike prototype, set to serve as the backbone for future V4-powered models.

The CF Moto V4 SR-RR’s design is extreme, with a forward-heavy stance that is defined by its sharp front cowl featuring twin LED headlamps with sleek DRLs and a NACA duct in between. The front end further carries a set of aggressively large wings that look as if they could cut through skin. CF Moto claims these are active-aero wings that can adapt to riding conditions.

The sleek side fairings tease a glimpse of that 90-degree V4 engine before leading to the sharp tail section with a dual-pipe Akrapovič exhaust.

CF Moto V4 SR-RR: New V4 engine

The V4 SR-RR derives its power from an all-new 997 cc 90-degree V4 engine, which CF Moto says makes 210 bhp at the crank. With a claimed kerb weight just under the 200 kg mark, the superbike is said to achieve a power-to-weight ratio of 0.86, considering dry weight with the racing exhaust. The company describes its powerband as being broad, linear, and progressive, enabling the rider to “fully exploit the potential of the V4."

CF Moto V4 SR-RR: Semi-active suspension and more

The CF Moto V4 SR-RR features semi-active electronic suspension and a wide range of cutting-edge tech and electronic aids

While there is not much known about the V4 SR-RR’s tech suite, CF Moto promises “cutting-edge electronics" that allow for maximum control over power and safety. We expect this to mean future production versions would be equipped with some sort of IMU, electronic throttle, and a range of on-board sensors to enable features such as cornering ABS, multi-level traction control, and riding modes. The motorcycle further features semi-active electronic suspension that will adjust to varying conditions according to telemetry data.

Will the CF Moto V4 SR-RR see the production line?

CF Moto says the V4 SR-RR prototype will remain a platform that spawns future superbikes. But a reference to the company’s racing program hints that we may see the model enter the premier class of MotoGP in some way, shape, or form. There are no further details on future production versions of the V4 SR-RR, but if launched, those are expected to rival the likes of the Ducati Panigale V4, BMW S 1000 RR, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Yamaha YZF-R1, and Honda CB1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

