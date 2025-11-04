HT Auto
Norton Manx R Unveiled As Brand's Newest Model At Eicma 2025

Norton Manx R unveiled as brand's newest model at EICMA 2025

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 04 Nov 2025, 18:13 pm
  • Norton has launched the Manx R, its first motorcycle under TVS Motor Company, featuring advanced electronics, a 1,200cc V4 engine, and a design emphasising exposed components.

Norton Manx R
TVS-owned Norton motorcycles has just unveiled its latest model, the Manx R, at the 2025 EICMA show.
Norton Manx R
TVS-owned Norton motorcycles has just unveiled its latest model, the Manx R, at the 2025 EICMA show.
Norton Motorcycles has unveiled the Manx R, the first new motorcycle developed under TVS Motor Company’s stewardship. Built at the brand’s new Solihull facility in the West Midlands, the model signals Norton’s return to global superbike competition after its acquisition in 2020. The company, founded in 1898 and known for machines like the Commando and its Isle of Man TT legacy, is now rolling out the first of four motorcycles in a phased relaunch strategy.

Norton Manx R: Design

The Manx R introduces a clean, reduction-driven design language where mechanical components are intentionally exposed rather than hidden. Norton says designers and engineers worked in parallel from day one, resulting in a compact, forward-loaded stance and uncluttered surfaces.

The bike avoids aerodynamic wings and decorative creases, instead showcasing key components like the frame and suspension hardware as visual elements, similar to luxury mechanical timepieces.

Norton describes its new design ethos through themes of modernity, integration, drama and connected experience, aiming to build continuity across future models.

Norton Manx R: Engine and performance

Powering the Manx R is a newly developed 1,200cc V4 engine designed around real-world riding data rather than peak-rev racing metrics. Engineers used 30,000 km of rider telemetry to tune the motor for strong torque in everyday use, particularly between 5,000 and 10,000 rpm.

Performance at a glance

SpecificationDetails
Engine1,200cc, 72-degree liquid-cooled V4
Power206 hp @ 11,500 rpm
Torque130 Nm @ 9,000 rpm
Transmission6-speed with slipper clutch & quickshifter
Kerb Weight204 kg
Ride ModesRain, Road, Sport, 2 x Track modes

The gearbox includes a slipper clutch, electronic quickshifter and automatic rev-matching. Once configured, riding mode preferences are retained at startup.

Norton Manx R: Chassis, suspension and braking

The Manx R uses a cast frame tuned for real-road feel rather than pure racetrack stiffness. Norton says the geometry draws from its Isle of Man TT heritage, balancing precision with controlled flex.

Suspension has been co-developed with Marzocchi, featuring semi-active damping that adjusts in real time based on throttle, braking and lean angle inputs. Riders can switch between comfort-biased and track-focused damping settings instantly.

Braking comes via Brembo Hypure monobloc callipers with lean-sensitive ABS, paired with carbon BST wheels and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4SP tyres.

Norton Manx R: Rider-assist tech & connectivity

The Manx R features Bosch-based electronics tuned for road use and adjustability. Assistance systems are designed to enhance safety and performance while maintaining rider engagement.

Norton Manx R: Other key features

  • Cornering cruise control
  • Lean-sensitive ABS & traction control
  • Wheelie and rear-slide control
  • Launch control & hill-start assist
  • Quickshifter with auto-blip
  • 8-inch TFT touchscreen with phone pairing
  • GoPro control, navigation & ride-data access via app
  • Keyless start, live tracking & remote immobiliser

First Published Date: 04 Nov 2025, 18:13 pm IST
