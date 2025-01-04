Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to debut this month. Check range, specs, and more

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 04, 2025

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will debut in India during the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

 This is the first-ever all-electric vehicle made by India’s largest carmaker

 It was first unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo in the form of the eVX concept

The e Vitara will be offered globally with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh

 Check product page

 The 49 kWh battery is limited to the 2WD model and makes 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque

The 61 kWh option makes 172 bhp and 189 Nm and can come with the AWD variant

The e Vitara AWD will have an ALLGRIP-e system with two eAxles on either end

This variant will further feature a Trail Mode for navigating through difficult terrain

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is expected to deliver 400-550 km of single-charge range
These five car brands will come for 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo...
Click Here