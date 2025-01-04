The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will debut in India during the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo
This is the first-ever all-electric vehicle made by India’s largest carmaker
It was first unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo in the form of the eVX concept
The e Vitara will be offered globally with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh
The 49 kWh battery is limited to the 2WD model and makes 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque
The 61 kWh option makes 172 bhp and 189 Nm and can come with the AWD variant
The e Vitara AWD will have an ALLGRIP-e system with two eAxles on either end
This variant will further feature a Trail Mode for navigating through difficult terrain
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is expected to deliver 400-550 km of single-charge range