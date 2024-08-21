BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure bookings open ahead of launch

HT Auto
  • BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure will sit below the R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure.
BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure
BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure share the same engine.
BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure
BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure share the same engine.

BMW Motorrad India has announced that they have started accepting bookings for the BMW F 900 GS and the BMW F 900 GS Adventure bikes in India. The new motorcycles sit below the F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure in the lineup. The motorcycles will soon be launched in the Indian market.

2024 BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure: Engine

The F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure use an 895 cc engine parallel-twin engine. The engine puts out 103 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. When compared, the current F 800 GS puts out 85 bhp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 91 Nm at 6,750 rpm.

2024 BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure: What's new?

The F 900 GS has experienced a weight reduction of 14 kg. The latest GS models come equipped with two standard riding modes: Rain and Road. Additionally, they include Dynamic Traction Control, cornering-optimized ABS Pro, and a dynamic brake light. BMW offers an optional "riding modes Pro" feature, enabling the rider to manage engine drag torque control and Dynamic Brake Control (DBC).

Also Read : BMW R 1300 GS first ride review: The GS is reborn

The BMW F 900 GS is now equipped with a new, significantly lighter fuel tank constructed from plastic. The swingarm's weight has also been reduced, and the motorcycle features a new aluminum stand and brake lever. Furthermore, BMW has incorporated knuckle guards and heated grips into the design. Notably, the Showa upside-down forks at the front are now fully adjustable on both the F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure models.

The off-road performance of the F 900 GS has been improved through the introduction of a revised riding triangle. The footrests have been positioned lower, the handlebars raised higher, and the fuel tank has undergone a redesign. These modifications facilitate a more comfortable standing riding position. Additionally, the F 900 GS features a new headlamp unit, which is now equipped with LED technology. Furthermore, all three motorcycles are fitted with LED turn indicators.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2024, 14:55 PM IST
