BMW F 450 GS Sport launched in India at ₹5.90 lakh; gets upgraded suspension and electronics

German two-wheeler manufacturer BMW Motorrad has introduced the new F 450 GS Sport in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹5.90 lakh. Positioned above the existing variants, the new trim brings a revised suspension setup, additional electronic rider aids and an exclusive Racing Red colour option. It comes equipped with several off-road-focused accessories as standard. The F 450 GS Sport is priced ₹25,000 lower than the range-topping GS Trophy variant.

BMW Motorrad has launched the F 450 GS Sport in India at ₹ 5.90 lakh, featuring upgraded suspension, additional riding modes, off-road accessories and an exclusive Racing Red finish

BMW F 450 GS Sport: New features and equipment

One of the key upgrades on the Sport variant is the addition of Sport Suspension, which is aimed at offering improved control and handling across different riding conditions. It also gets Gear Shift Assistant Pro as standard, allowing clutchless gear changes under suitable operating conditions.

Another notable addition is the Riding Modes Pro package. Alongside the existing Rain, Road and Enduro settings, it introduces an Enduro Pro mode. The new variant is distinguished by its exclusive Racing Red paint scheme while retaining the F 450 GS's signature X-shaped LED headlamp, front beak and upright adventure-tourer stance. Additionally, the company has equipped it with a clear Rallye windscreen, black handguards, off-road footpegs and a plastic engine guard as standard.

BMW F 450 GS Sport vs GS Trophy: Key differences

The F 450 GS Sport shares several equipment upgrades with the more expensive GS Trophy variant, including Sport Suspension and Riding Modes Pro. However, the two trims differ in certain hardware and convenience features. The GS Trophy gets BMW's Easy Ride Clutch system, which is not offered on the Sport variant. Instead, the latter retains a conventional clutch setup complemented by Gear Shift Assistant Pro. The top-spec GS Trophy also features an aluminium engine guard and a tinted Rallye windscreen, compared to the plastic engine guard and clear windscreen on the Sport.

Also Read : Renault Duster E-Tech 160 deliveries begin in India; new showroom opens in Hyderabad

BMW F 450 GS Sport: Engine and performance

Powering the new variant is the same 420cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine used across the F 450 GS range, producing 48 bhp of peak power output and 43 Nm of peak torque, with power delivered through a six-speed gearbox.

BMW Motorrad quotes an unladen weight of 178 kg and a seat height of 845 mm for the F 450 GS. The mechanical package remains unchanged, with the Sport variant focusing primarily on improved suspension, additional electronics and off-road-oriented equipment.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: