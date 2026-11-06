Renault Duster E-Tech 160 deliveries begin in India; new showroom opens in Hyderabad

French automaker Renault has officially begun deliveries of the Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160, almost three weeks after the SUV made its debut in the country on October 17. The first customer handover was conducted at the automaker’s newly inaugurated showroom in HITEC City , Hyderabad. The Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 also marks Renault’s first offering in the Indian market to feature its E-Tech self-charging hybrid technology.

The automaker plans to bring all 73 showrooms across its 24 key cities under the new’R retail format by July 2027. The markets account for nearly 50 per cent of the company’s domestic sales, with 30 outlets already upgraded. Renault currently has around 638 sales and service touchpoints across India, including more than 200 Workshop on Wheels facilities.

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The Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 is offered in three variants, including Evolution, Techno and Emotion, with prices ranging from Rs. 16.99 lakh to Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Evolution variant is priced at Rs. 16.99 lakh, while the mid-spec Techno and top-spec Emotion trims cost Rs. 18.99 lakh and Rs. 19.49 lakh, respectively. The introductory pricing is valid for deliveries completed by December 31, 2026. Buyers who opt for Renault’s R-Pass are eligible for priority allocation, while standard bookings can be made with a token amount of Rs. 21,000.





Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160: Engine Specs

Under the hood, the strong-hybrid SUV gets a 1.8L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine paired with two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, producing a combined output of 160 PS, while the electric traction motor delivers 208 Nm of torque. Power is channelled through a multimode automatic transmission, enabling the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 9.6 seconds.

The battery is charged through regenerative braking and the petrol engine, eliminating the need for external charging. The setup is designed to offer electric assistance during everyday driving while retaining the convenience of a conventional petrol vehicle.

The first Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 was handed over by Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Renault Group India, to T. Krishna Gopal, CEO of Eduzi Academy. The delivery ceremony took place at the newly opened dealership in Hyderabad’s HITEC City. Spread across 7,000 square feet, the showroom can accommodate eight cars and is Renault’s largest retail facility in the city. It is operated by VVC Group, which now manages three Renault showrooms and two workshops in Hyderabad.

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Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160: Features and fuel efficiency

On the exterior, the Duster hybrid gets an illuminated Duster emblem on the front grille, E-Tech badging, LED headlamps and a horizontal LED light bar at the rear. The SUV also offers 212 mm of ground clearance and rides on 18-inch wheels. The cabin features a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster on select variants. Other available equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and dual-zone climate control. Six airbags are offered as standard, while the remaining features vary depending on the variant.

Renault claims an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 29 kmpl and a driving range exceeding 1,400 km under specified conditions. The automaker also says the SUV can run on electric power for up to 80 per cent of the time during city driving, depending on driving conditions.

In the Indian market, the Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 competes with the hybrid versions of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

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