Auto Expo 2025: Yamaha Tenere 700 adventure bike showcased

Yamaha Motor India has brought the Tenere 700 on display at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, raising hopes for off-road enthusiasts in the country. Considered one of the best adventure bikes in the middleweight segment, the Yamaha Tenere 700 promises immense capability off-road with a fun-to-ride characteristic. The bike remains a showcase for now but a positive response could sway the brand’s decision in favour of bringing the model to India.

Yamaha Tenere 700 Showcased In India

The Yamaha Tenere 700 has a functional design mimicking the Dakar Rally-style motorcycles. The bike was updated recently and unveiled at EICMA 2024 . However, the one being showcased at the expo is the older model. The motorcycle gets a rally-style headlamp, and a tall visor while riding on 21-inch front and 18-inch wire-spoked wheels.

The new 2025 Tenere 700 gets a new 6.3-inch vertically stacked, TFT instrument cluster that looks identical to a rally book on the Dakar bikes. The new unit also comes with Bluetooth connectivity with access to music, call and SMS alerts, and turn-by-turn navigation through the Google Maps app. The switchgear has been revised as well and now integrates a USB Type-C charging port.

Powering the 2025 Yamaha Tenere is a 698 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 71 bhp and 66 Nm. The suspension setup comprises fully adjustable 43 mm KYB USD front forks with 210 mm of travel. The rear features a KYB monoshock with remote preload adjustability and rebound damping with 200 mm of travel. The ground clearance stands at 239 mm. The kerb weight measures 203 kg.

There’s no word on when Yamaha plans to bring the Tenere 700 to the Indian market. If the project gets the green light, it will be the brand’s first ADV in India and a departure from its sporty offerings currently on sale. The Tenere 700 though is likely to come as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which means prices should be just under ₹15 lakh (on-road). The bike will take on the Honda XL750 Transalp, Triumph Tiger 900, Ducati DesertX, and more.

