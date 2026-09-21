Bajaj Pulsar has been one of the most iconic and most popular motorcycle ranges in the Indian two-wheeler market for decades. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer offers a wide range of Pulsar motorcycles across different price points and engine categories. The Pulsar N160 and Pulsar NS160 are two of the most popular models in this portfolio.

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is built for smooth city commuting and better fuel efficiency, while the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 focuses on raw power and sporty performance

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is built for smooth city commuting and better fuel efficiency, while the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 focuses on raw power and sporty performance. Both these models are positioned above their respective smaller siblings, namely the Pulsar N125 and Pulsar NS 125.

If you have been planning to buy a 160 cc motorcycle and both the Bajaj Pulsar N160 and Pulsar NS160 are on your radar, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the possible monthly EMI they would command.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI for the Bajaj Pulsar N160 and Bajaj Pulsar NS160, we have considered all the variants of these two motorcycles. The Pulsar N160 has three variants, while the NS160 has two trim options.

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. On the other hand, the repayment tenure for the loan has been considered as 24 months.

Bajaj PUlsar N160 vs Bajaj PUlsar NS160: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Bajaj Pulsar N160 SD USD Single Seat ₹ 122,106 9.5% 24 months ₹ 5,606 Bajaj Pulsar N160 TD USD Single Seat ₹ 125,104 ₹ 5,744 Bajaj Pulsar N160 TD USD Split Seat ₹ 131,771 ₹ 6,050 Bajaj Pulsar N160 S USD Single Seat ₹ 133,511 ₹ 6,130 Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS USD Split Seat ₹ 142,585 ₹ 6,547 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 SC ₹ 126,301 ₹ 5,799 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 DC USD ₹ 134,685 ₹ 6,184

According to the calculation, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 commands a monthly EMI between ₹5,606 and ₹6,547, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 commands a monthly EMI between ₹5,799 and ₹6,184, depending on the variant.

The buyers must remember, though, that the monthly EMI amount may vary depending on multiple factors. These include the amount of the down payment, the amount of the loan taken, the offer and discount being applied, the variant being selected, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure being selected, etc.

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