The Indian two-wheeler market has evolved rapidly over the last couple of years. Consumers have matured a lot and now accept 125 cc and bigger engine-powered motorcycles as their first preference, owing to better power and performance than the 100-110 cc models that are focused on affordability, daily utility and fuel efficiency.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 is one of the key models in this segment. It bears the Pulsar nomenclature, which has been one of the most popular motorcycle ranges in India for a long time. The 160 cc engine promises more than just a regular commuting requirement. It appears as a premium motorcycle without hurting the practicality of owning a regular commuting model. The Bajaj Pulsar N160 competes with tough rivals such as the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.

If you have been planning to buy a 160 cc motorcycle and both Bajaj Pulsar N160 and Hero Xtreme 160R 4V are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the possible monthly EMI they would command.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of Bajaj Pulsar N160 and Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, we have considered the base and top variants of both motorcycles. For the Pulsar N160, the base and top trims are N160 SD USD Single Seat and N160 SS USD Split Seat, priced at ₹122,106 and ₹142,585 (ex-showroom), respectively. On the other hand, for the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, the base and top trims are Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 160R 4V ETB, priced at ₹133,195 and ₹138,180 (ex-showroom), respectively.

For the EMI calculation, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest is considered to be 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered to be 24 months.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Bajaj Pulsar N160 SD USD Single Seat ₹ 122,106 9.5% 24 months ₹ 5,606 Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS USD Split Seat ₹ 142,585 ₹ 6,547 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V ₹ 133,195 ₹ 6,116 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V ETB ₹ 138,180 ₹ 6,344

According to the calculation, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 commands a monthly EMI between ₹5,606 and ₹6,547, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V commands a monthly EMI between ₹6,116 and ₹6,344, depending on the variant.

However, the buyers must note that the monthly EMI amount may vary depending on multiple factors. These include the variant selected, the amount of the down payment, the amount of the loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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