Bajaj Pulsar N160: Difference Between Variants Explained

Bajaj Pulsar N160: Difference between variants explained

Bajaj is slowly transitioning the Pulsar line-up to a new platform. Last year, the brand launched Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250. This year, the Pulsar N160 and Pulsar P150 were launched. The P150 will appeal to most people who want a sporty commuter motorcycle whereas the N160 is for people who want that extra oomph from the engine. It is offered in two variants. There is Single-Channel ABS and Dual-Channel ABS.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Dec 2022, 13:56 PM
The Dual-Channel ABS variant is offered only one paint scheme whereas the Single-Channel ABS variant gets three colour options to choose from.
Here are the differences between both variants of Bajaj Pulsar N160:-

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS vs Dual-Channel ABS: Rear brake and ABS

The Single-Channel ABS variant of Pulsar N160 is equipped with a 280 mm disc at the front while the Dual-Channel ABS variant gets a larger 300 mm disc. The rear rotor size for both variants is the same. It measures 230 mm and but the difference is the single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS systems.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS vs Dual-Channel ABS: Suspension setup and weight

The Single-Channel ABS variant is equipped with 31 mm telescopic forks in the front whereas the Dual-Channel ABS variant uses 37 mm telescopic forks. Both variants get a monoshock at the rear. Because of the chunkier forks and the larger disc in the front, the Dual-Channel ABS variant weighs 2 kg more than the Single-Channel ABS at 154 kg.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Should you spend the extra money?

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS vs Dual-Channel ABS: Colour schemes

The Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS is offered in three colour options. There is Caribbean Blue, Racing Red and Techno Grey. The Dual-Channel ABS variant is offered only in one colour option which is Brooklyn Black.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS vs Dual-Channel ABS: Price

Needless to say, the Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS is more affordable than the Pulsar N160 Dual-Channel ABS. The Single Channel ABS is priced at 1.23 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) whereas the Dual-Channel ABS costs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

First Published Date: 31 Dec 2022, 13:56 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Pulsar N160
