Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Should you spend the extra money?

Bajaj is slowly updating its Pulsar line-up, it all started with the N250 and the F250 last year. This year, Bajaj launched the Pulsar N160 and the Pulsar P150. The P150 is the latest and the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that a person can buy in the Indian market. In terms of pricing, the Pulsar P150 and the Pulsar N160 only have a difference of roughly ₹6,000. So, a person might get confused when he goes out shopping for a new Pulsar. Here, is a comparison between the Pulsar P150 and the Pulsar N160.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Looks

The Pulsar N160 has the same design as the Pulsar N250. However, the side-slung exhaust is replaced by an underbelly unit. It gets twin LED Daytime Running Lamps and alloy wheels that are different from the Pulsar P150. On the other hand, Pulsar P150 gets an entirely new different LED headlamp setup which still retains a single projector setup but it has a different LED Daytime Running Lamp. It also gets an underbelly exhaust and the LED tail lamp is the same one as found on the new-gen Pulsars.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Specs

It is quite obvious that the Pulsar N160 is the more powerful motorcycle in this comparison. It gets a 164.82 cc oil-cooled engine that produces 15.78 bhp at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.65 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The Pulsar P150 has a downsized engine from Pulsar N160. The 149.68 cc, air-cooled engine produces 14.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Both engines come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Features

In terms of features, both motorcycles are equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster which gets an analogue tachometer, LED projector headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamp and LED tail lamp, USB socket for charging mobile devices, distance to empty readout, clock and gear position indicator. The Pulsar P150 is offered with a single-channel ABS only whereas the Pulsar N160 gets an option of dual-channel ABS.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Price

The Pulsar P150 is offered in two variants, Single-disc which is priced at ₹1.17 lakh and Twin-disc which costs ₹1.20 lakh. The Pulsar N160 is also offered in two variants, Single Channel ABS which is priced at ₹1.23 lakh and Dual Channel ABS which costs ₹1.30 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. One should consider the Pulsar N160 if he wants a bit more oomph from the engine, the looks of the Pulsar N250 and higher-spec equipment.

