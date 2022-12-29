HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: Which one should you buy?

Bajaj Auto recently launched the Pulsar P150 in the Indian market. It can be considered one of the most important launches for the manufacturer considering the brand value of the ‘Pulsar’. The biggest competitor to the Bajaj Pulsar has been the TVS Apache. The rivals have gone head-to-head since they both entered the Indian market. The Pulsar P150 will be going against the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V and here is a comparison between the two.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Dec 2022, 18:03 PM
The design of Apache RTR 160 has started showing its age when compared to Bajaj Pulsar P150.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: Looks

Bajaj Pulsar P150 take design inspirations from its elder siblings.
In terms of looks, the Pulsar P150 takes inspiration from the Pulsar N160 which was also launched this year. It gets a single projector setup which now gets an LED setup with the rest of the design being muscular. The Apache also gets LED lighting and muscular design which will appeal to the youth. But when compared to the Pulsar P150, the design seems quite old as it has not been changed for a very long time.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: Specs

TVS Apache RTR 160 is offered in five colours. 
The Pulsar P150 gets an all-new 149.68 cc mill that produces 14.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The Apache RTR 160 2V does produce more power at 15.82 bhp at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.85 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Both engines come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: Features

TVS is known to pack in a lot of features with their motorcycles and the Apache RTR 160 2V is no different. It comes with riding modes, a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity with navigation support and a lot more features. The Pulsar P150's highlight in terms of the feature list is only the USB charging socket and it also gets a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Watch: Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: Price

The Pulsar P150 is priced at 1.17 lakh and 1.20 lakh for the single-disc and twin-disc variants respectively. The Apache RTR 160 2V costs 1.18 lakh, 1.22 lakh and 1.25 lakh for the Drum, Disc and Bluetooth variants respectively. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 29 Dec 2022, 18:03 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Pulsar P150 TVS Apache RTR 160
