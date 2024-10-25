Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Which sporty commuter should you buy?

Bajaj Auto recently launched the Pulsar N125 in the Indian market. With this new motorcycle, Bajaj is aiming to capture the market share of the 125 cc. One of the main rivals of the Pulsar N125 is the Hero Xtreme 125R which was also recently launched in the Indian market. Here is a quick comparison between the two motorcycles.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Design

Both motorcycles are designed to cater for the youth. The Pulsar N125 has been designed from the ground up, while still incorporating certain classic Pulsar characteristics that have been updated for 2024. The front features a wolf-eye headlamp, complemented by dual strips for the tail lamp at the rear. Additionally, the motorcycle showcases tank shrouds alongside a robust fuel tank, with the iconic ‘Pulsar’ branding.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Specs

Bajaj Auto has developed a new 124.58 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out 11.83 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 11 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Then there is the Xtreme 125R that uses a 124.7 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder/ It is rated for 11.4 bhp of max power at 8,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Hardware

Both motorcycles are quite close in terms of the hardware as both the Pulsar N125 and Hero Xtreme 125R feature telescopic forks and a monoshock suspension system. However, in terms of braking systems, the Hero Xtreme 125R offers a marginally larger front disc, but this is only available on the premium variant equipped with ABS. In contrast, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 does not come with ABS; instead, it is fitted with a Combi-brake System (CBS). Regardless, both models are offered with a combination of disc and drum brakes.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Price

Bajaj Pulsar N125 is priced between ₹94,707 and ₹98,707. On the other hand, the Xtreme 125R starts at ₹95,000 and goes up to ₹99,500. All prices are ex-showroom.

