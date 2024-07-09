Bajaj Freedom 125 exports to 6 new markets planned, Qute CNG in the works

Bajaj Auto gained a massive headstart with the launch of the Freedom 125, the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle. While sales for the Bajaj Freedom 125 have only commenced in Maharashtra and Gujarat in the domestic market, the two-wheeler manufacturer said it is keen to export the motorcycle and has identified six markets globally.

Bajaj has identified Egypt, Tanzania, Peru, Colombia, Bangladesh and Indonesia as the first potential markets for the new Freedom 125. These markets already have a strong presence of CNG as a fuel option and the company has been selling its CNG-powered three-wheelers, which would make it easier to accept the new Freedom. Bajaj also announced that it plans to launch the Qute CNG quadricycle in Egypt soon.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Bajaj Freedom 125 cc 125 cc 65 kmpl 65 kmpl ₹ 95,000 - 1.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Bajaj Pulsar 125 124.4 cc 124.4 cc 51.46 kmpl 51.46 kmpl ₹ 81,414 - 94,957 Compare View Offers Honda SP 125 123.94 cc 123.94 cc 60.0 kmpl 60.0 kmpl ₹ 86,017 - 90,567 Compare View Offers UPCOMING Bajaj Pulsar N125 125 cc 125 cc ₹ 90 - 1 Lakhs View Details Honda Shine 123.94 cc 123.94 cc 55.0 kmpl 55.0 kmpl ₹ 79,800 - 83,800 Compare View Offers Bajaj Pulsar 150 149.5 cc 149.5 cc 47.5 kmpl 47.5 kmpl ₹ 1.14 - 1.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Is Bajaj Freedom CNG bike safe? Watch it get crushed under a 10-tonne truck

The 2024 Bajaj Freedom promises a running cost of ₹ 1 per km

Speaking at the launch of the new Freedom 125, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director - Bajaj Auto, said, “Our initial focus will be India, which is a massive market in itself." As for the global markets, he said, “A few stand out, Egypt, Tanzania, Peru, Colombia, Bangladesh, and Indonesia. Once we've established a strong presence in India, we'll begin exploring these markets."

Bajaj hasn’t shared a timeline as to when it plans to begin exports of the Freedom 125. However, the company is focusing on establishing the Freedom 125 in the domestic market first. Sales have been initially opened in Maharashtra and Gujarat, while the company plans to expand to the Delhi-NCR and UP regions next. These states have CNG fuel stations making adoption much easier compared to other parts of the country. There are a little over 6,000 CNG retail stations in over 335 cities across the country.

Bajaj will initially restrict the Freedom 125 production to 10,000 units per month for the quarter. The company will expand its manufacturing capacity to 30,000-40,000 units per month till the end of the current financial year in a phased manner based on demand.

Watch: Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look

Bajaj Freedom Specifications

The Bajaj Freedom 125 has been developed as a CNG-powered motorcycle from the ground up. The motorcycle uses a completely new frame and engine with a 2 kg CNG cylinder and a 2-litre petrol tank in place. The combined range stands at 330 km (claimed), while the two-wheeler giant claims a fuel efficiency of 102 km per kg on CNG and 65 kmpl on petrol. The Freedom is designed with a hint of sportiness, unlike other commuters in this space. It also gets a host of features including an LED headlamp and taillight, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and the longest seat in the segment.

Power on the Bajaj Freedom comes from the 125 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 9.5 bhp and 9.7 bhp, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike gets telescopic forks at the front and a mono-link rear suspension. Braking performance comes from a disc and drum brake setup at the rear. Prices for the new Bajaj Freedom start from ₹95,000, going up ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: