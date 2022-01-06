Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to launch in this Indian metro city soon

Bajaj Auto is slowly and steadily increasing the reach of its Chetak electric scooter in the Indian market. While the scooter is already available in cities such as Pune and Bengaluru etc, it is yet to be available in some other major Indian cities. Now the company has recently listed Mumbai on its official website, indicating that the official launch could happen anytime soon now.

Although the electric scooter bookings are yet not active yet.

The official website suggests that the electric scooter will be made available through the company's two outlets - KTM Andheri and KTM Vasai. However, the company has opened the window for registering the interest of potential customers.

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is currently available in two variants - Urbane and Premium. Both the variants source power from a 3.8kW motor fueled by a non-removable 3kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery pack. As per the official claims, the scooter is capable of doing a top speed of 70kmph and returning a range of 95km (in Eco mode).

The company has earlier announced that it plans to offer the Chetak electric scooter in 22 new Indian cities by 2022.

Meanwhile, the company is also planning to add another electric scooter to the portfolio. There was a recent sighting of a new battery-powered scooter by Bajaj Auto. Also, the Pulsar maker has announced an investment of ₹300 Cr (USD 40 Mn) for a brand new electric vehicle plant in Akurdi (Pune). This facility will have a production capacity of 500,000 EVs per annum. (More details here)