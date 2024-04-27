New Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition amps up the dark side with comfort. Check out

Skoda Auto India recently launched the Kushaq Elegance Edition bringing an all-black look to the compact SUV
The Kushaq Elegance Edition brings out the SUV’s dark side with the new black finish across the exterior and interior
The special edition offering is painted in the new Deep Black colour scheme with generous amounts of chrome around the grille, fog lamp surrounds and door mouldings
The Kushaq Elegance Edition drives on new dual-tone finished 17-inch Vega alloy wheels borrowed from the Monte Carlo trim
The cabin gets the all-black treatment while upgrades including aluminium pedals, new floor mats
There are ‘Elegance’ badges on the steering wheel, headrests, rear seat cushions as well as seatbelt cushions
The Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition is offered only in the top-spec variant powered by the 1.5-litre TSI engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG
The updated Kushaq also comes with electrically adjustable front seats, while the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system is carried over
Prices for the Kushaq Elegance Edition start from ₹18.49 lakh for the manual, going up to ₹19.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic