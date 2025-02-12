HT Auto
River Indie to Bajaj Chetak: 5 most practical electric scooters

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Feb 2025, 17:38 PM
Choosing the right scooter depends on your storage needs, performance expectations and budget. Some of the key options include the River Indie and the
Electric scooters are becoming a popular choice for urban commuters, and one key factor influencing buyer decisions is storage space. A spacious boot allows riders to easily carry essentials like helmets, groceries, and office bags. If you are looking for an e-scooter with ample under-seat storage, here are five models with the biggest boot space, along with details on their performance and features.

1 Bajaj Chetak

The Bajaj Chetak offers a decent 26-litre under-seat storage which is enough to accommodate an open-face helmet or daily essentials. The latest Chetak features a 4 kW motor reaching a top speed of 73 kmph and delivering a range of 126 km (IDC). It includes an all-metal body, keyless start, Bluetooth connectivity and fast charging.

2 TVS iQube ST

The TVS iQube ST variant offers a 32-litre under-seat storage making it a practical choice for urban commuters. The iQube comes with a 4.4 kW motor, reaching 82 kmph with a 145 km range in the ST variant. The features of this scooter include a TFT touchscreen, smart connectivity, reverse assist and geo-fencing.

3 Ather Rizta

Ather Energy’s latest family-oriented scooter, the Rizta, boasts an impressive 34 litres of boot space making it highly practical. The flat floorboard and well-designed under-seat area ensure ample room for a full-face helmet and more. The Rizta comes with a 4.3 kW motor, offering a top speed of 80 kmph and a range of 125 km (claimed). It includes Ride Assist, a large touchscreen display, Ather’s proprietary AutoHold and fast charging support.

4 Ola S1 Pro Gen 3

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 is known for its futuristic design and practicality. It offers a 34-litre boot which comfortably fits a full-face helmet. Powered by an 11 kW peak motor, it achieves a top speed of 120 kmph with a 195 km range (claimed). The S1 Pro comes with MoveOS features, proximity unlock, voice control, cruise control and multiple riding modes.

5 River Indie

The River Indie is known as the "SUV of scooters" and offers a massive 43 litres of storage, including a 12-litre front glovebox. This makes it the segment leader in boot space. Equipped with a 6.7 kW motor, it achieves a top speed of 90 km/h and a range of 120 km per charge. The Indie comes with twin front footpegs, wide tyres, an LED dashboard and USB charging ports.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 12 Feb 2025, 17:38 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle bajaj bajaj chetak chetak TVS iQube ST TVS iQube ST Ather Rizta Rizta Ather Ola Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 S1 Pro Gen 3 River River Indie Indie

