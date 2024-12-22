Bajaj Chetak 35 Series launched starting 1.20 lakh. Here's what's new

HT Auto
The 2025 Bajaj Chetak 35 series, priced starting at ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) now provides a combination of advanced features, extended range and impr
...
The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants and multiple colour options.
The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants and multiple colour options.

The 2025 Bajaj Chetak 35 series has been introduced in the Indian markets. The new generation of the Chetak has leapt forward with its new platform, better features and specifications. Here are the highlights of the new electric two-wheeler:

1 Technology and features

The top-spec Chetak 3501 variant debuts a new touchscreen dashboard replacing the previous non-touch unit. This TFT console offers a host of features including smartphone connectivity for seamless communication, integrated navigation maps for on-the-go directions, music control and geofencing which enhances convenience and safety. These updates bring the Chetak 35 series on par with its competitors in the premium electric scooter segment.

2 Battery and range

The new scooter gets a 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This pack is a major upgrade delivering a best-in-class range of 153 km on a single charge. The battery supports efficient charging as it can top up to 80 per cent juice in just 3 hours thanks to the 950-watt onboard charger. Ideal for daily commutes and longer rides, this scooter also gets better thermal management for improved durability and reliability. With its extended range and fast charging the Chetak 35 series poses as a very practical choice for commuters who make a conscious effort to reduce their carbon footprint.

3 Comfort and convenience

The updated version of the scooter retains its retro-inspired styling but there are some changes too. The Chetak 35 series introduces practical updates like a longer seat, a longer footboard offering better legroom and more under-seat storage for convenience. The seat has been extended by 80 mm and now measures 725 mm, while the footboard has been extended by 25 mm and the battery has been placed in the floorboard area providing 35 litres of under-seat storage.

4 Motor and performance

Equipped with a 4.2 kW (or 5.6 bhp) electric motor, the new Chetak achieves a top speed of 73 kmph. The motor is now lighter and supported by a new cooling system for improved efficiency. Bajaj has also added iFuse technology for enhanced circuit safety for a more reliable riding experience.

5 Pricing and warranty

The new Chetak 35 series offers a balanced mix of features and affordability. The Chetak 3502 costs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) while the Chetak 3501 is priced at 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). However, prices for the Chetak 3503 are yet to be announced.

Bookings have been opened online and at over 200 dealerships nationwide. The deliveries for the 3501 variant will begin in late December 2024 while the 3502 variant will be available starting January 2025. All variants come with a 3-year or 50,000 km warranty (whichever is earlier).

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 22 Dec 2024, 10:23 AM IST
TAGS: bajaj chetak bajaj chetak electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility

