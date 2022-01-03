Bajaj Auto reports 3% decline in total sales in December

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 3 per cent decline in its total sales December of 2021, which stood at 3,62,470 units. The company had sold a total of 3,72,532 units in the year-ago period. However, the company's domestic sales grew 5 per cent to 1,45,979 units last month as compared to 1,39,606 units in December of 2020.

The company's total two-wheeler sales fell 6 per cent to 3,18,769 units in the month under review as against 3,38,584 units in the same month a year-ago. Both domestic and exports sales of the company witnessed one per cent and nine per cent drop, respectively.

During the period, total commercial vehicles sales of Bajaj Auto, including exports rose 29 per cent to 43,701 units as compared to 33,948 vehicle sold in December of 2020. The two-wheeler manufacturer's total exports - both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles also declined by 7 per cent last month to 2,16,491 units as against 2,32,926 units in December of 2020.

The company recently also announced that it will be investing ₹300 crore for a brand new electric vehicle plant in Akurdi, Pune. This facility will have a production capacity of 500,000 EVs per annum. This location is also the home of Bajaj's original Chetak scooter factory.

The company will deploy ‘cutting-edge robotic and automated’ manufacturing systems in its upcoming electric vehicle manufacturing plant. From logistics and material handling, fabrication and painting, assembly and quality assurance, everything will be automated. The facility will be spread across over half a million sq. feet and will employ around 800 personnel. The first vehicle from this unit is expected to roll out by June 2022.