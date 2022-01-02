TVS Motor sells 250,933 units in December, exports grow 13% in third quarter

Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company sold 250,933 units of vehicles in December of 2021 as compared to 272,084 units in the month of December 2020. Total two-wheelers sales stood at 235,392 units in December last year as against 258,239 units in December of 2020, while domestic two-wheeler sales were at 146,763 units in December of 2021.

In the year-ago period, the sales stood at 176,912 units.

TVS reported that its motorcycle sales grew by 12%, from 119,051 units in December of 2020 to 133,700 units in December last year. The company saw scooter sales of 67,553 units in December 2021 as compared to 77,705 units in December of 2020.

TVS Motor witnessed a 10% growth in international business from 94,269 units in December of 2020 to 103,420 units in the month of December 2021. Its two-wheeler exports grew by 9% increasing from 81,327 units in year-ago period to 88,629 units in December last year. The company's three-wheeler sales grew by 12%, increasing from 13,845 units in December 2020 to 15,541 units in December 2021.

In the third quarter of the current financial year, TVS Motor's two-wheeler sales stood at 8.3 lakh units as against sales of 9.5 lakh units in the third quarter of the previous year. Sales of its three-wheelers grew by 17%, increasing from 0.38 lakh units in the third quarter of the previous year to 0.44 lakh units in the third quarter of the current year. Whereas the total exports of the company grew by 13% from 2.6 lakh units in the third quarter of the previous year to 2.9 lakh units in the third quarter of the current financial year.

TVS Motor recently launched Apache RTR 165 RP motorcycle under its Race Performance (RP) series. The motorcycle, that will be limited to only 200 units, is priced at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The TVS RP series borrows inspiration from the brand's racing lineage which will be ushered into the TVS Apache series of motorcycles, with Apache RTR 165 RP being the first of the collectable lot.