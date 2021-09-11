Bajaj Chetak Electric registrations open in these two new cities

Bajaj Auto is adding new cities to the list of Chetak Electric's retail touchpoints. The company has now commenced the registration of Chetak buyers in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Hyderabad (Telangana).

The company has assigned two dealers in Hyderabad at Kukatpally and Kachiguda locations, while for Chennai the Chetak Electric dealerships have been established in Kolathur and Anna Salai locations.

Apart from Telangana and Tamil Nadu, the scooter is also available in two other Indian states - Maharashtra and Karnataka. The Pune-based automaker is steadily increasing the reach of its first battery-powered scooter in India. By 2022, the Bajaj aims to introduce the scooter across 22 Indian cities.

The Bajaj Chetak e-scooter comes in two variants - Urbane and Premium. The lower-spec Chetak Urban costs ₹1.42 lakh, while the higher Premium trim retails at ₹1.44 lakh (both ex-showroom, Pune).

The Chetak gets a 3.8kW motor with a non-removable 3kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery pack. In terms of performance figures, the scooter is capable of doing a top speed of 70kmph and delivers a full-charge range (in Eco) of 95km. It can be charged at home using a conventional 5A power socket.

It comes with features such as full LED lighting, illuminated switchgear, Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, and smartphone app functionalities as well.

Some of the key rivals to the scooter include the TVS iQube and Ather 450X battery-powered scooters.