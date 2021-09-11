Bajaj Chetak Electric registrations open in these two new cities

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Apart from Telangana and Tamil Nadu, the scooter is also available in two other Indian states - Maharashtra and Karnataka. The Pune-based automaker is steadily increasing the reach of its first battery-powered scooter in India. By 2022, the Bajaj aims to introduce the scooter across 22 Indian cities.
The Bajaj Chetak e-scooter comes in two variants - Urbane and Premium. The lower-spec Chetak Urban costs ₹1.42 lakh, while the higher Premium trim retails at ₹1.44 lakh (both ex-showroom, Pune).
The Chetak gets a 3.8kW motor with a non-removable 3kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery pack. In terms of performance figures, the scooter is capable of doing a top speed of 70kmph and delivers a full-charge range (in Eco) of 95km. It can be charged at home using a conventional 5A power socket.