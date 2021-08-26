Bajaj Auto & KTM complete 10 years of partnership in India

KTM on Thursday announced that it has completed 10 years of operations in collaboration with Bajaj Auto in India. The brand informed that over the years, it has expanded its portfolio from two products back in 2012 to eleven in 2021.

KTM entered the Indian market with the launch of its 200 Duke back in 2012. Later on, it added new motorcycles in the form of 390 Duke, RC 200 and RC 390. KTM's current lineup expands from 125 cc all the way up to 390 cc class, and the brand has motorcycles in all categories including street naked, adventure as well as sports/racing class.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto switches back to Metzeler tyres for KTM 390 Duke, RC390 and 390 ADV)

To commemorate the entry into the brand’s 10th year in India, the Austrian premium bike maker announced a slew of rewards and offers. The company has announced:

- Free 3 years extended warranty in addition to the standard 2yrs.

- Free 1 year Road Side Assistance.

- 50% discount on KTM Pro-Experiences – Curated experiences across Trails, Track & Tarmac guided by KTM Experts.

The brand said that the newly launched offers will be available for a limited period only, though it has yet not announced the end date for these announcements.

(Also Read: Limited-edition KTM RC 8C flies off the shelves within minutes of launch)

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “KTM would shortly complete its successful 10 years in India. Over this period, we have built an aspirational performance biking brand and extended our product range to have models for trails, track & tarmac. We have expanded our network to almost 500 showrooms and workshops across India. We intend to share our celebrations with new customers who will book a KTM or Husqvarna Motorcycle, and reward them with multiple benefits."