Bajaj Auto switches back to Metzeler tyres for KTM 390 Duke, RC390 and 390 ADV

Bajaj Auto has reintroduced the Metzeler-sourced tyres for its premium KTM 390 range in India. The brand has previously switched to MRF-sourced tyres on the KTM 390 series due to government restrictions but has now opted back for the Metzeler branded rubbers. Needless to say, Metzeler branded rubbers are better for KTM to match the 390's overall performance. What's to be noted here is that the company hasn't announced any price correction even after the recent change of tyres brand.

While the KTM RC390 is currently priced at ₹2.78 lakh, the KTM 390 Duke and 390 Adventure are currently priced at ₹2.88 lakh and ₹3.28 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Meanwhile, KTM is also gearing up to introduce a range of new products in India. Its RC series will be updated soon with a new design and technology. The new RC bikes have also been spotted getting tested several times in the past.

While there are no confirmed details on the launch of the upcoming new-gen RC390, the next-gen RC200 is rumoured to be launched in India in September. With the new update, the new sports bike will gain a slew of updates, the most prominent being its completely new exterior design and fully digital TFT dash.

While more details on the upcoming RC200 bike are expected to roll out near its launch date, expect the new RC200 to be priced higher than the current-gen model.