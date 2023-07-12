Bhavish Aggarwal's comment comes after Harley-Davidson launched X440 in India in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp
Also, Ola CEO's comment comes immediately after the launch of Triumph Speed 400 in collaboration with Bajaj Auto
Harley-Davidson joined forces with Hero MotoCorp for its India business in late 2020
Bajaj Auto too joined hands with Triumph Motorcycles in 2017
Ola CEO's dig at Hero and Bajaj was why these OEMs are opting for contract manufacturing for western ICE motorcycle brands
Bhavish Aggarwal said in his tweet that ICE is an ageing tech and the EV maker is trying to build something new
Ola CEO's comment comes at a time when the EV maker is facing flak for quality issues in its S1 range of scooters
Ola has faced a lot of criticism for poor build quality, flawed front fork design, software glitches in its electric scooters
It was even compelled to recall the S1 range scooters to replace the faulty designed front forks