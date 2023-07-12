Ola Electric CEO takes a dig at Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations

HT Auto
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal taking a dig at the internal combustion engine-powered two-wheeler manufacturers is nothing new. The latest addition to that list is as he has mocked the Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto's collaborations with the iconic foreign internal combustion engine-powered two-wheeler manufacturers Harley-Davidson and Triumph, respectively. Also, his tweet comes immediately after the launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400.

Ola Electric CEO has taken a dig at the Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations immediately after the launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400. (AFP)
In a tweet, Ola Electric's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has taken a dig at the Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson, Bajaj and Triumph collaborations. While he didn't name any company directly. But the cryptic tweet clearly indicates at the collaborations between Bajaj-Triumph, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson. While Bajaj Auto joined hands with British iconic two-wheeler brand Triumph in 2017, Hero MotoCorp joined forces with the American motorcycle giant in late 2020, when Harley-Davidson was scaling down its operations in India.

Bhavish Aggarwal, in his tweet, has written that he doesn't understand why some auto companies are falling head over heels to contract manufacturing of western internal combustion engine-powered motorcycle brands in India. “I can’t understand why some companies are falling head over heels to contract manufacture ageing western ICE motorcycle brands in India. We’ll build the future of motorcycling with EVs and #MakeInIndia for the whole world," tweeted the Ola CEO.

Interestingly, Bhavish Aggarwal's tweet received quite some flak. Several Twitter users have replied to the Ola CEO's post by saying first the EV manufacturer should fix quality issues involving the Ola S1 electric scooters, before bragging about others. Also, Ola CEO's tweet comes just after four months of the company's official recall of its scooters over quality issues. Earlier, in March this year, Ola Electric issued a formal recall to upgrade the front fork design of its scooters to enhance the durability and strength, which came in the wake of rising concerns among owners. Since launch, many Ola S1 electric scooters have reported quality issues with their EVs, which include breaking front forks, and software glitches among others.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2023, 09:38 AM IST
