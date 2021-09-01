Bajaj Auto witnesses 5% sales increment at 3,73,270 units in August

Two-wheeler giant Bajaj Auto has reported a total sales growth of 5 per cent at 3,73,270 units in August this year as compared to a total of 3,56,199 units in the same month last year. The company's domestic sales were, however, down by 7 per cent at 1,72,595

units as compared to 1,85,879 units sold in August last year.



Bajaj Auto's total two-wheeler sales stood at 3,38,310 units as compared to 3,21,058 units in the year-ago month, up 5 per cent. However, domestic two-wheeler sales saw a dip of 11 per cent at 1,57,971 units as against 1,78,220 units in the same month last year. Two-wheeler exports rose in August this year by 26 per cent at 1,80,339 units as compared to 1,42,838 units in the corresponding month a year ago.



The company's total commercial vehicles sales were down by one per cent and stood at 34,960 units last month as against 35,141 units in August of 2020. While domestic sales of commercial vehicles rose by 91 per cent to 14,624 units in August this year, exports of commercial vehicles saw a dip of 26 per cent at 20,336 units. The figures for domestic commercial vehicle sales in the corresponding month a year ago stood at 7,659 units and that of exports stood at 27,482 units.



Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the launch of a new touring-specific variant of its highly popular Dominar 400 motorcycle, HT Auto had previously reported quoting sources. The bike is expected to be launched in the country this month and will carry a slightly higher price tag than the existing model which has a price tag of ₹2.11 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new Dominar 400, Bajaj Auto hopes to appeal to riders who prefer to travel long distances on a their motorbikes.