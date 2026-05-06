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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Avenger 220 Street To Launch Soon

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street to launch soon

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 06 May 2026, 12:04 pm
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  • Bajaj Auto has added the Avenger 220 Street to its website, set to launch soon in India. It replaces the discontinued Street 160, featuring a 220 cc engine from the Pulsar 220 F. 

Bajaj Avenger Street 220 shares its engine with the Pulsar 220 F.
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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
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Bajaj Auto has listed the Avenger 220 Street on its official website. The model will soon be launched in the Indian market. It is important to note that the Avenger 220 Street is a replacement for the Street 160, which has now been discontinued. For reference, the Avenger 220 Cruise currently costs 1.29 lakh ex-showroom.

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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street: Colours

The Avenger Street 220 Street will be offered in two colours - Ebony Black and Cocktail Wine Red.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street: Engine

Powering the Avenger 220 Street is the same 220 cc air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine that we have seen on the legendary Pulsar 220 F. It puts out 19.03 Ps of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 17.55 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street: Hardware

Suspension duties on the motorcycle are done by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear with 5-step adjustability. Braking duties are performed by a 280 mm disc in the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear. Fortunately, there is a single-channel anti-lock braking system on offer.

Bajaj is using a 19-17 setup for the wheels, where the front tyre measures 90/90-17 and the rear one is a 130/90-15. They are tubeless tyres with alloy wheels. When compared, the Cruise version comes with spoked rims, which means that it has to use tube-type tyres. In today's day and age, fixing a tube-type tyre is a chore and takes more time when compared to tubeless tyres.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street: Dimensions

The Avenger 220 Street has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. The kerb weight is fairly light at 160 kg, and a low saddle height of 737 mm means that the Avenger is accessible for everyone.

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First Published Date: 06 May 2026, 12:04 pm IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Avenger 220 Street Cruisers
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