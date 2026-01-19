Harley-Davidson reveals 2026 Grand American Touring lineup with big changes

Harley-Davidson has updated its Grand American Touring line-up for 2026 with the introduction of the Street Glide Limited and Road Glide Limited. Both models sit at the top of the brand’s touring range, with updates focusing on long-distance comfort, added equipment and a revised powertrain.

The tourers share a common platform but differ primarily in fairing design. The Street Glide Limited continues to wear the fork-mounted batwing fairing, while the Road Glide Limited uses the hefty frame-mounted sharknose fairing. Harley-Davidson claims improvements in aerodynamic comfort on both models, aided by redesigned fairings, fairing lowers, adjustable air deflectors and a taller touring windshield.

Road Glide and Street Glide: Powertrain and chassis

The new Milwaukee-Eight VVT 117 engine delivers higher torque and power levels

Both bikes are powered by the new Milwaukee-Eight VVT 117 engine. The 1,923cc V-twin powerplant delivers 106 bhp and 177 Nm of torque, with variable valve timing improving low-end response and overall efficiency. Against the older unit, the new engine delivers higher torque and power levels, alongside a revised cooling system and a higher-output charging system to support added equipment.

Chassis updates include revised suspension hardware. Both models now use Showa dual outboard rear shocks with tool-free preload adjustment, while the front suspension has been retuned for comfort. Harley-Davidson has also reduced the weight by around 11 kg on the Street Glide Limited and nearly 6 kg on the Road Glide Limited, compared to their respective predecessors. Seat height remains 699 mm (laden) on both models.

Road Glide and Street Glide: Tech suite and creature comforts

The 2026 Road Glide gets a redesigned sharknose fairing for better aero comfort and features a clear touring windshield that is four inches taller than the regular model

Both motorcycles are equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen running Harley-Davidson’s Skyline OS, replacing conventional clusters. The system supports navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity and OTA updates. Riders are further treated to a Rockford Fosgate sound system with four speakers and a 200W amplifier, with speakers integrated into the fairing and the Tour-Pak.

Creature comforts include heated rider and passenger seats, heated grips, highway footpegs, an adjustable heel shifter and revised ergonomics. Luggage capacity is unchanged, but the Grand Tour-Pak has been redesigned, with an updated pillion backrest, integrated lighting and charging points. Total luggage capacity stands at 144 litres, including hard saddlebags and fairing storage compartments.

The 2026 Street Glide's iconic batwing fairing has been redesigned to push clean air around the rider and cut down helmet buffetting

Both models carry Harley-Davidson’s full suite of rider aids, including cornering ABS, traction control, drag torque slip control, vehicle hold control and tyre pressure monitoring. There are four ride modes, Road, Sport, Rain and Custom, that allow riders to tailor throttle response and electronic intervention.

Visually, the 2026 Street Glide Limited and Road Glide Limited get new wheel designs, updated LED lighting and revised trim options, and are available in chrome or black trim variants. While pricing and availability have not yet been detailed, the updates position the two as Harley-Davidson’s most feature-rich touring motorcycles to date. The updated models will be launched in India later this year, expected to carry a slight premium over their previous price tags. The 2025 Street Glide is currently listed at ₹42.50 lakh, while the 2025 Road Glide is priced at ₹45.75 lakh (both ex-showroom).

