HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2026 Harley Davidson Street Glide Limited And Road Glide Limited Revealed With Updates

Harley-Davidson reveals 2026 Grand American Touring lineup with big changes

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2026, 12:44 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Harley-Davidson updates the Street Glide Limited and Road Glide Limited for 2026 with a new VVT 117 engine, revised suspension, improved comfort features and advanced touring tech.

Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson has revealed its Grand American Touring lineup for 2026, with both models carrying a range of updates across powertrain, creature comforts, and tech
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson has revealed its Grand American Touring lineup for 2026, with both models carrying a range of updates across powertrain, creature comforts, and tech
View Personalised Offers on
Harley-Davidson Road Glide arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Harley-Davidson has updated its Grand American Touring line-up for 2026 with the introduction of the Street Glide Limited and Road Glide Limited. Both models sit at the top of the brand’s touring range, with updates focusing on long-distance comfort, added equipment and a revised powertrain.

The tourers share a common platform but differ primarily in fairing design. The Street Glide Limited continues to wear the fork-mounted batwing fairing, while the Road Glide Limited uses the hefty frame-mounted sharknose fairing. Harley-Davidson claims improvements in aerodynamic comfort on both models, aided by redesigned fairings, fairing lowers, adjustable air deflectors and a taller touring windshield.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Harley-davidson Road Glide (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Road Glide
Engine Icon1923 cc Mileage Icon16.66 kmpl
₹ 42.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson Street Glide (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Street Glide
Engine Icon1923 cc Mileage Icon16.66 kmpl
₹ 39.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Springfield (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield
Engine Icon1890 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 41.96 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Roadmaster (HT Auto photo)
Indian Roadmaster
Engine Icon1890 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 43.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Pursuit Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Pursuit Dark Horse
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon14 kmpl
₹ 43.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Gold Wing (HT Auto photo)
Honda Gold Wing
Engine Icon1833 cc Mileage Icon14 kmpl
₹ 39.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Road Glide and Street Glide: Powertrain and chassis

Harley-Davidson
The new Milwaukee-Eight VVT 117 engine delivers higher torque and power levels
Harley-Davidson
The new Milwaukee-Eight VVT 117 engine delivers higher torque and power levels

Both bikes are powered by the new Milwaukee-Eight VVT 117 engine. The 1,923cc V-twin powerplant delivers 106 bhp and 177 Nm of torque, with variable valve timing improving low-end response and overall efficiency. Against the older unit, the new engine delivers higher torque and power levels, alongside a revised cooling system and a higher-output charging system to support added equipment.

Chassis updates include revised suspension hardware. Both models now use Showa dual outboard rear shocks with tool-free preload adjustment, while the front suspension has been retuned for comfort. Harley-Davidson has also reduced the weight by around 11 kg on the Street Glide Limited and nearly 6 kg on the Road Glide Limited, compared to their respective predecessors. Seat height remains 699 mm (laden) on both models.

Road Glide and Street Glide: Tech suite and creature comforts

Harley-Davidson Road Glide
The 2026 Road Glide gets a redesigned sharknose fairing for better aero comfort and features a clear touring windshield that is four inches taller than the regular model
Harley-Davidson Road Glide
The 2026 Road Glide gets a redesigned sharknose fairing for better aero comfort and features a clear touring windshield that is four inches taller than the regular model

Both motorcycles are equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen running Harley-Davidson’s Skyline OS, replacing conventional clusters. The system supports navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity and OTA updates. Riders are further treated to a Rockford Fosgate sound system with four speakers and a 200W amplifier, with speakers integrated into the fairing and the Tour-Pak.

Creature comforts include heated rider and passenger seats, heated grips, highway footpegs, an adjustable heel shifter and revised ergonomics. Luggage capacity is unchanged, but the Grand Tour-Pak has been redesigned, with an updated pillion backrest, integrated lighting and charging points. Total luggage capacity stands at 144 litres, including hard saddlebags and fairing storage compartments.

Harley-Davidson Street Glide
The 2026 Street Glide's iconic batwing fairing has been redesigned to push clean air around the rider and cut down helmet buffetting
Harley-Davidson Street Glide
The 2026 Street Glide's iconic batwing fairing has been redesigned to push clean air around the rider and cut down helmet buffetting

Both models carry Harley-Davidson’s full suite of rider aids, including cornering ABS, traction control, drag torque slip control, vehicle hold control and tyre pressure monitoring. There are four ride modes, Road, Sport, Rain and Custom, that allow riders to tailor throttle response and electronic intervention.

Visually, the 2026 Street Glide Limited and Road Glide Limited get new wheel designs, updated LED lighting and revised trim options, and are available in chrome or black trim variants. While pricing and availability have not yet been detailed, the updates position the two as Harley-Davidson’s most feature-rich touring motorcycles to date. The updated models will be launched in India later this year, expected to carry a slight premium over their previous price tags. The 2025 Street Glide is currently listed at 42.50 lakh, while the 2025 Road Glide is priced at 45.75 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2026, 12:44 pm IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson Street Glide Road Glide cruiser motorcycles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.