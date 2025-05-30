Bajaj Auto sells over 39 lakh two-wheelers in FY25, grows 13% in exports

Indian automotive manufacturer, Bajaj Auto, posted its sales report for FY 2025, showcasing a 3 per cent increment in domestic two-wheeler sales and a 13 per cent increase in exports compared to FY 2024 numbers. Bajaj sold 22,50,585 two-wheelers in India in FY24; this figure grew to 23,08,249 in FY25. Export numbers counted in at 14,77,338 units sold in FY24 and grew to 16,74,060 in FY25.

Additionally, the manufacturer also announced figures for the fourth quarter of FY 2025, marking a 3 per cent uptick in overall two-wheeler domestic sales volumes. The change was mainly supported by the manufacturer's growing sales volumes in the export markets, with a 20 per cent increase Y-o-Y in Q4 2025. However, Bajaj's two-wheeler sales numbers saw a 7 per cent drop Y-o-Y in the domestic markets.

Overall, Bajaj sold 39,82,309 two-wheelers in FY2025 out of which 5,01,096 were sold domestically and 4,42,467 were exported in the fourth quarter of 2025 alone.

Bajaj Chetak 3503 launched

Bajaj recently also launched a new, most affordable variant of its Chetak electric scooter, the 3503, starting at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric scooter retains the same mechanicals and 3.5 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 155 km on a single charge. The feature list is reduced for this variant as compared to other variants. It packs a basic LCD digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and gets a longer charging time of 3 hours and 25 minutes (0-80 per cent), as compared to 3 hours on the Chetak 3501.

Bajaj Auto takes charge of rebuilding KTM

In recent reports, Bajaj Auto Limited announced its intent to take over a majority stake in the iconic Austrian motorcycle brand KTM. This plan, being routed through its fully owned subsidiary Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (BAIHBV), is pending regulatory clearances.

Until now, Bajaj held an indirect 37.5 per cent stake in KTM via a complex structure involving multiple entities, most notably Pierer Bajaj AG (PBAG) and Pierer Mobility AG (PMAG). With the proposed acquisition of majority control in PBAG, Bajaj is poised to transition from a silent partner to a key decision-maker in KTM’s future.

