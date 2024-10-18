Bajaj Pulsar N125 unveiled with two variants before launch. Check details

Published Oct 18, 2024

Bajaj has unveiled the Pulsar N125 on its social media and it will be launched in a few days

Expected to be priced around 1 lakh,  it will rival the Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125

The new sports commuter will be offered in two variants: LED Disc and LED Disc BT

The Pulsar N125 features an aggressive design with stacked LED headlamps

The rear end features two-piece LED tail lamps traditional to the Pulsar range

There is an all-digital LCD instrument console that offers Bluetooth connectivity

The N125 features telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock suspension, and a box section swingarm.

Both variants are fitted with fitted with a 240 mm front disc and a rear drum brake.

The 125cc single-cylinder motor is expected to make 11.8 bhp and 11 Nm of torque  

The bike will come in six colour options, namely Purple Fury, Citrus Rush, Ebony Black, and more
