Bajaj Pulsar N125 unveiled with two variants before launch. Check details

Bajaj has unveiled the Pulsar N125 on its social media and it will be launched in a few days
Expected to be priced around ₹1 lakh, it will rival the Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125
The new sports commuter will be offered in two variants: LED Disc and LED Disc BT
The Pulsar N125 features an aggressive design with stacked LED headlamps
The rear end features two-piece LED tail lamps traditional to the Pulsar range
There is an all-digital LCD instrument console that offers Bluetooth connectivity
The N125 features telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock suspension, and a box section swingarm.
Both variants are fitted with fitted with a 240 mm front disc and a rear drum brake.
The 125cc single-cylinder motor is expected to make 11.8 bhp and 11 Nm of torque
The bike will come in six colour options, namely Purple Fury, Citrus Rush, Ebony Black, and more