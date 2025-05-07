2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z starts arriving at dealerships, will launch soon

Bajaj Auto is preparing to launch the 2025 Pulsar NS400Z in the Indian market. The updated motorcycle has started arriving at dealerships. The manufacturer has made subtle changes to the Pulsar NS400Z that are still quite noteworthy.

Bajaj Auto is set to launch the updated 2025 Pulsar NS400Z in India, featuring new Apollo Alpha H1 tyres and sintered brake pads for improved performance.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: What's new?

Bajaj has replaced the MRF Rez tyres with a set of Apollo Alpha H1 radial tyres. The H1s are known to offer superior grip levels and are considered to offer significant value for money. The rear tyre size has also gone up from 140-section to a 150-section.

Till now, the brand was using organic brake pads for the Pulsar NS400Z, which were not the best when it comes to stopping power. For the updated model, these pads have been replaced by sintered ones, which should help in improving braking power significantly.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Engine

Powering the 2025 Pulsar NS400Z is the same 373 cc unit that is found on the Dominar 400 and the previous generation KTM 390 Duke. It puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. However, not motorcycle complies with OBD2 emission norms.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Top speed

The top speed of 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is 154 kmph.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Features

The Pulsar NS400Z is equipped with an LCD instrument cluster featuring Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, along with full LED lighting and dual-channel ABS. Furthermore, it includes traction control, ride-by-wire technology, multiple ABS modes, and various riding modes.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Hardware

The Pulsar NS400Z features a perimeter frame supported by 43 mm inverted forks at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear. The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear for effective stopping power.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Price

The current Pulsar NS400Z is priced at ₹1.84 lakh ex-showroom. With the update, the prices are expected to increase. It could now be priced around ₹1.90 lakh ex-showroom.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Rivals

The new Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z will take on the Hero Mavrick 440, KTM 250 Duke, Triumph Speed 400, TVS Apache RTR 310, and Bajaj Dominar 400.

