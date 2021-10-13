Bajaj Auto rides in new-gen KTM RC 200 in India. Check price here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 2022 KTM RC Range has undergone a major transformation.
The new-gen RC200 has gained a new chassis, improved ergonomics and performance, updated electronics, and Grand Prix-inspired styling.
Bajaj Auto on Wednesday announced the pricing of the new second-generation RC200 sports bike in the Indian market. The new RC200 has been priced at ₹2,08,717 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) which is the same price as the outgoing model. The company has also announced that this pricing is introductory, and is likely to increase soon.
The company has initiated the bookings for the updated RC200 in the Indian market at all KTM showrooms. The Austrian bike maker has also initiated production of the new bike which is said to reach the showrooms very soon. Notable new features on the KTM RC200 include:
New adjustable handlebars
New LCD dash instrument cluster
Increased fuel tank volume from 9.5 liters to 13.7 liters
The India version of the KTM RC200 Gen-2 additionally also comes with an all-new full LED headlamp unit. At the launch of the new RC200, Sumeet Narang – President, Pro-Biking Business unit at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said – “The KTM RCs are race-bred machines with its technology & form inspired from the MotoGP racer– KTM RC 16. The fully faired motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. Also, the enthusiasts of SuperSport motorcycles in India prefer aggressive sharp looks coupled with exciting features. With a slew of upgrades, the new generation of the KTM RC200 looks set to extend its lead in the premium performance motorcycle segment, bringing real racetrack inspired DNA to the streets. While the KTM RC range Gen-2 will be available in global markets by 2022, the KTM RC200 Gen-2 will be available for the Indian motorcycle enthusiasts from October 2021."