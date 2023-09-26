HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Ktm Rc16 Motogp Edition Turns Heads At Maiden Indian Gp

In pics: KTM RC16 MotoGP Edition turns heads at maiden Indian GP

The KTM RC16 MotoGP Edition is powered by a 1.0-litre, four-cylinder, V configuration engine that is capable of churning out 266 bhp of peak power at 18,000 rpm.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Sep 2023, 17:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
1/6
Two-wheeler manufacturer KTM showcased the RC16 MotoGP motorcycle at the sidelines of the maiden Indian GP, that took place at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) from September 22 to 24 in Greater Noida. The bike is a prototype GP racing motorcycle developed to race in the MotoGP series, starting from the 2017 season.
Two-wheeler manufacturer KTM showcased the RC16 MotoGP motorcycle at the sidelines of the maiden Indian GP, that took place at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) from September 22 to 24 in Greater Noida. The bike is a prototype GP racing motorcycle developed to race in the MotoGP series, starting from the 2017 season.
KTM
2/6
The RC16 MotoGP Edition is powered by a 1.0-litre, four-cylinder, V configuration engine that is capable of churning out 266 bhp of peak power at 18,000 rpm. It is capable of running at a top speed of 345 kmph and comes equipped with a seamless shift gearbox.
KTM
The RC16 MotoGP Edition is powered by a 1.0-litre, four-cylinder, V configuration engine that is capable of churning out 266 bhp of peak power at 18,000 rpm. It is capable of running at a top speed of 345 kmph and comes equipped with a seamless shift gearbox.
KTM
3/6
The KTM RC16 in MotoGP livery weighs minimum 157 kg. It rides on 17-inch wheels while the wheels sport forged magnesium. The bike makes use of Brembo brakes with carbon brake discs and aluminium caliper. It gets features such as traction control, wheelie control, etc. 
KTM
The KTM RC16 in MotoGP livery weighs minimum 157 kg. It rides on 17-inch wheels while the wheels sport forged magnesium. The bike makes use of Brembo brakes with carbon brake discs and aluminium caliper. It gets features such as traction control, wheelie control, etc. 

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Ktm Rc 125 (HT Auto photo)
KTM RC 125
₹ 1.59 - 1.82 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm Rc 200 (HT Auto photo)
KTM RC 200
₹ 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Ktm Rc 490 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM RC 490
₹ 3.85 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm Rc 390 (HT Auto photo)
KTM RC 390
₹ 2.53 - 2.79 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm 390 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Duke
₹ 3.11 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Ktm 490 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 490 Duke
₹ 3.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
KTM
4/6
The ‘RC’ in the motorcycle's name has been derived from KTM's long-standing usage of the ‘RC’ designation (short for Road Competition) for its sportbikes, beginning with the RC8, RC 390, and RC 125 production models and also applied since 2012 to the RC250GP Moto3 machine
KTM
The ‘RC’ in the motorcycle's name has been derived from KTM's long-standing usage of the ‘RC’ designation (short for Road Competition) for its sportbikes, beginning with the RC8, RC 390, and RC 125 production models and also applied since 2012 to the RC250GP Moto3 machine
KTM
5/6
The 16 in the name of the bike is related to the number of valves in the engine (four valves per cylinder x 4 cylinders), keeping with KTM tradition as used in similar bikes' designations such as the former V-twin 1190 RC8 model and the various LC4 single-cylinder models.
KTM
The 16 in the name of the bike is related to the number of valves in the engine (four valves per cylinder x 4 cylinders), keeping with KTM tradition as used in similar bikes' designations such as the former V-twin 1190 RC8 model and the various LC4 single-cylinder models.
KTM
6/6
KTM started its MotoGP journey back in 2017 with the RC16 and only a year later, the brand was able to clinch its first podium finish. Over the years, KTM's racing prowess has improved tremendously and in 2019 it enjoyed its best year yet in competition and Pol Espargaro (one of its riders) managed to score eight top ten finishes.
KTM
KTM started its MotoGP journey back in 2017 with the RC16 and only a year later, the brand was able to clinch its first podium finish. Over the years, KTM's racing prowess has improved tremendously and in 2019 it enjoyed its best year yet in competition and Pol Espargaro (one of its riders) managed to score eight top ten finishes.
First Published Date: 26 Sep 2023, 17:44 PM IST
TAGS: KTM RC16 MotoGP Edition KTM RC16 MotoGP

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 98 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
PUNZONE Car Body Scratch Remover - Scratch Repair Polishing Wax Kit Sponge Body Compound Cream Wax, Car Body Compound Scratch Remover
Rs. 289 Rs. 898
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.